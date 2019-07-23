8 Minute Meals: easy Philly cheese steaks

(WTNH) — Chef and blogger Meaghan Penrod makes quick and easy gluten free Philly cheese steaks.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound beef sirloin (pre-sliced or you can slice it yourself. It’s easier to slice a steak if it’s still cold)
- 1 cup frozen peppers and onions
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- Tbs oil for pan (Coconut oil prefered)
- Gluten free sandwich roll (Meaghan uses Scharr but any roll will work)
- Mayonnaise
Directions:
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat with oil.
- Add in meat and season with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Stir until fully coated and then keep stirring as meat cooks. It will cook in 3-5 minutes! Once it’s browned and there’s only a little or no pink (depending on preference) transfer the meat to a plate.
- Add frozen veggies to the hot skillet. Season with a little salt and pepper and cook through.
- Once veggies are done, add meat back into pan and mix together.
- Separate the mixture in half in the pan so you have two piles (one for each sandwich). Place two pieces of cheese on top of each pile and cover pan with lid. Let sit until cheese is melted.
- Scoop each pile onto a sandwich roll.
- Optional: spread mayonnaise over sandwich roll before scooping meat/veggies/cheese on top