8 Minute Meals: eggplant Parmesan

(WTNH) — Expert Chef Silvia Baldini makes a lighter version of eggplant parm.
Ingredients:
- 2 large eggplants, sliced into 3/8 to 1/2 inch thick rounds
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 16-ounces can crushed Italian tomatoes
- 1 cup Parmigiano Reggiano
- 8 ounces smoked mozzarella sliced thin
- 1 large bunch bunch fresh basil leaves
- salt and pepper
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil for finishing
- butter unsalted
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Slice the eggplants into thin rounds. Brush each slice lightly on both side with the olive oil.
- Put a grill pan on high heat. Get the pan hot. Grill the eggplant slices on both sides and until soft. Make sure to get even grill marks. Brush again lightly with olive oil and adjust the seasoning. Set aside.
- Grease an 8 x 8 inch baking dish with olive oil. Spread 2 tablespoons of tomato on the bottom of the dish. Line the bottom of the dish with the grilled eggplant in a single layer. Spread a little less than 1/3 of the tomatoes over the eggplant. Make a layer of smoked mozzarella and sprinkle a liberal amount of Parmigiano Reggiano over it. Place a few torn pieces of basil over this layer.
- Continue making layers with the eggplant, tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano, and basil until you have used up the eggplant. Skip the basil on the top layer.
- Dot the top layer with some unsalted butter and sprinkle with Parmigiano. Place the dish into the upper third of the preheated oven. Cook for about 35 minutes. The eggplant should be bubbling and the mozzarella nicely melted.
- Allow to rest and settle for about 5 minutes before slicing and serving.