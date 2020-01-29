 

8 Minute Meals: eggs in purgatory with Chef Raquel Rivera

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Chef Raquel Rivera’s eggs in purgatory can be made for breakfast or dinner!

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 tsp. of red-pepper flakes, more as needed

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, preferably fire roasted tomatoes

6 large eggs

Fresh Basil or Parsley, chopped

Serve with Crusty Bread 

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic and red-pepper flakes. Cook for about 1 minute until garlic just turns golden.  Add in tomatoes and reduce heat to medium-low. 
  2. Using the back of a spoon, make 6 wells or empty spaces into the tomato sauce. Crack an egg into each empty space.  Cover the pan and cook until the eggs are set to taste, about 3 minutes for runny yolks.
  3. To serve, sprinkle eggs with fresh herbs and serve with bread.

