8 Minute Meals: eggs in purgatory with Chef Raquel Rivera

Chef Raquel Rivera's eggs in purgatory can be made for breakfast or dinner!
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1 tsp. of red-pepper flakes, more as needed
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, preferably fire roasted tomatoes
6 large eggs
Fresh Basil or Parsley, chopped
Serve with Crusty Bread
Directions:
- In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic and red-pepper flakes. Cook for about 1 minute until garlic just turns golden. Add in tomatoes and reduce heat to medium-low.
- Using the back of a spoon, make 6 wells or empty spaces into the tomato sauce. Crack an egg into each empty space. Cover the pan and cook until the eggs are set to taste, about 3 minutes for runny yolks.
- To serve, sprinkle eggs with fresh herbs and serve with bread.