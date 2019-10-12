8 Minute Meals: Fall Kale and Quinoa Salad

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre was in studio to make her Fall Kale and Quinoa Salad.

McIntyre recommends adding protein and starch to salads, in addition to the greens and veggies.

Ingredients:

4 cups of kale (washed, dried, *massaged)

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 apple, cubed

1 cooked sweet potato, cubed

1 can chickpeas, dried & rinsed

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup toasted walnuts, chopped

Maple-dijon dressing 3 TBSP any type of oil 1 1/2 TBSP apple-cider vinegar 1 1/2 TBSP maple syrup 2 TSP dijon mustard pinch of salt & pepper



In large bowl, mist oil on washed, dried kale. *Massage oil on leaves to spread the oil. This brings out a subtle, sweet flavor, adds texture to the kale, and makes it taste less bitter. Add quinoa, apple, sweet potato, apple, chickpeas, cranberries, and walnuts to bowl. In small container/jar, add dressing ingredients together (oil, apple-cider vinegar, maple syrup, dijon mustard, salt, pepper) and shake. Incorporate dressing into salad and mix.

