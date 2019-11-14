8 Minute Meals: fall pork tenderloin

Breaking News
by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Chef Yankel Polak of ButcherBox makes a pork tenderloin with a coffee rub and fall vegetables.

Ingredients:

1lb pork tenderloin

For the rub

2T coffee
1T salt
1T onion powder
1T garlic powder
1T smoked paprika
1T brown sugar

For the vegetables

1 cup Brussels sprouts
1 cup butternut squash
1 cup red onion
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup cooked bacon, diced
1/4 cup fresh herbs (rosemary, parsley)
1 cup vegetable stock

Instructions:

Mix all spice rub ingredients and rub mixture all over the pork tenderloin.
Sear all sides of the pork tenderloin for 2-3 minutes per side
Add vegetables, herbs and stock to pan.
Place pan in oven at 375 degrees and cook for 20-25 minutes or until pork reaches 145 degrees.
Let rest for 5 minutes, slice and serve.

