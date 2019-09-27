8 Minute Meals: fall salad with spiced cinnamon vinaigrette

1  of  2
by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist is spicing up a fall salad with cinnamon vinaigrette.

Yield: 1-1/4 cups
Prep Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon apple brandy

1-1/2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/4 teaspoon white ground pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Freshly ground sea salt grinder

1 cup corn oil

Suggested Salad: spring mix greens, sliced pears, crumbled goat cheese, pomegranate arils and toasted walnuts

Directions:
Combine vinegar, brandy, sugar, cinnamon, mustard, white pepper, caynne and salt in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil.

Combine with crisp salad greens or refrigerate until ready to serve

