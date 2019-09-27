8 Minute Meals: fall salad with spiced cinnamon vinaigrette

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist is spicing up a fall salad with cinnamon vinaigrette.
Yield: 1-1/4 cups
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon apple brandy
1-1/2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon white ground pepper
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Freshly ground sea salt grinder
1 cup corn oil
Suggested Salad: spring mix greens, sliced pears, crumbled goat cheese, pomegranate arils and toasted walnuts
Directions:
Combine vinegar, brandy, sugar, cinnamon, mustard, white pepper, caynne and salt in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil.
Combine with crisp salad greens or refrigerate until ready to serve