8 Minute Meals: fall tacos with Chef Kevin O’Neil

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Chef Kevin O’Neil makes fall tacos for an 8 Minute Meal.

Ingredients:

1 bunch of red kale

5 mushroom (cut into 1/4)

1 red onion

1 butternut Squash(1 inch dice)

1 pack of corn tortillas

Feta cheese(local)

Pickled Red Onions

Thin slice red onions

1 qt of distilled vinegar

1pint of white sugar

1tbs of coriander sears

1tsp of chili flakes

1tsp of black peppercorns

Maple vinaigrette

Vita mix needed

2 shallots

2 Tbs of roasted garlic

1 Tbs of Dijon mustard

3 sprigs of thyme

1 cup of maple syrup

1cup of apple cider vinegar

2 cups of olive oil

Procedure

  1. In a medium skillet toast tortilla shells and reserve. In damp cloth to keep warm

Maple vinaigrette

  1. Place all ingredients for dressing in vita mix(except olive oil)
  2. Blend until smooth on high speed
  3. Reduce the machine is speed to low and add the olive oil slowly to emulsify reserve.

Pickling liquid

  1. In another pot place vinegar and sugar spices in a pot and bring to a boil.
  2. Strain Pickling liquid the over the sliced onions and cover( let it sit in liquid for 2 hours until completely cool)

Sautéed vegetables

  1. Coat medium skillet with olive oil and add butternut squash to toast
  2. While that is getting color add sliced onions mushroom and kale, season with salt and pepper.
  3. Place vegetables on tortilla, add a drizzle of the vinaigrette, top with pickled onions and feta.
  4. Serve

