8 Minute Meals: fall tacos with Chef Kevin O’Neil

(WTNH) — Chef Kevin O’Neil makes fall tacos for an 8 Minute Meal.
Ingredients:
1 bunch of red kale
5 mushroom (cut into 1/4)
1 red onion
1 butternut Squash(1 inch dice)
1 pack of corn tortillas
Feta cheese(local)
Pickled Red Onions
Thin slice red onions
1 qt of distilled vinegar
1pint of white sugar
1tbs of coriander sears
1tsp of chili flakes
1tsp of black peppercorns
Maple vinaigrette
Vita mix needed
2 shallots
2 Tbs of roasted garlic
1 Tbs of Dijon mustard
3 sprigs of thyme
1 cup of maple syrup
1cup of apple cider vinegar
2 cups of olive oil
Procedure
- In a medium skillet toast tortilla shells and reserve. In damp cloth to keep warm
Maple vinaigrette
- Place all ingredients for dressing in vita mix(except olive oil)
- Blend until smooth on high speed
- Reduce the machine is speed to low and add the olive oil slowly to emulsify reserve.
Pickling liquid
- In another pot place vinegar and sugar spices in a pot and bring to a boil.
- Strain Pickling liquid the over the sliced onions and cover( let it sit in liquid for 2 hours until completely cool)
Sautéed vegetables
- Coat medium skillet with olive oil and add butternut squash to toast
- While that is getting color add sliced onions mushroom and kale, season with salt and pepper.
- Place vegetables on tortilla, add a drizzle of the vinaigrette, top with pickled onions and feta.
- Serve