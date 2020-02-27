8 Minute Meals: General Tso’s cauliflower

(WTNH) — Genee Habansky adds General Tso’s flavor to cauliflower.

Ingredients:

For cauliflower

½ cup corn starch

½ cup rice flour

1 tbs garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

2 tsp salt

2 eggs

1 ½ cups club soda

1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets

For Tso’s Sauce:

3 tablespoons sesame oil, divided

1 tsp chopped ginger

2 serrano chilies sliced

2 shallots, shaved thin

2 cloves of garlic, minced

¼ cup sugar

3 tablespoons soy sauce

½ cup water, divided

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

¼ cup corn starch

juice of ½ lime

¼ cup chopped scallion

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seed

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with either parchment or silpat

2. In a large bowl, combine all the rice flour, cornstarch, paprika, garlic powder & salt. Mix in two eggs. Slowly drizzle in club soda until you have reached a thick batter. Dip each floret into batter, letting the extra batter drip off into the bowl. Finish the rest of cauliflower, bake 35 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, make the sauce. In a large sauce pan, add 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Once hot, sauté chilies, shallots & garlic. Stirring constantly for about 1 minutes until fragrant. Add soy sauce, sugar, rice vinegar, ¼ cup water. Bring to a boil.

4. In a separate bowl, combine corn starch & remaining ¼ cup water. This is called a slurry, use your finger or a chopstick to ensure that it is thoroughly combined. Pour into sauce pan and stir until thick. Remove from heat.

5. When cauliflower is finished, remove from oven. Plate on a platter, pour sauce over cauliflower. Top with chopped scallions & sesame seeds.