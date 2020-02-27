8 Minute Meals: General Tso’s cauliflower

(WTNH) — Genee Habansky adds General Tso’s flavor to cauliflower.
Ingredients:
For cauliflower
½ cup corn starch
½ cup rice flour
1 tbs garlic powder
1 tsp paprika
2 tsp salt
2 eggs
1 ½ cups club soda
1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets
For Tso’s Sauce:
3 tablespoons sesame oil, divided
1 tsp chopped ginger
2 serrano chilies sliced
2 shallots, shaved thin
2 cloves of garlic, minced
¼ cup sugar
3 tablespoons soy sauce
½ cup water, divided
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
¼ cup corn starch
juice of ½ lime
¼ cup chopped scallion
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seed
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with either parchment or silpat
2. In a large bowl, combine all the rice flour, cornstarch, paprika, garlic powder & salt. Mix in two eggs. Slowly drizzle in club soda until you have reached a thick batter. Dip each floret into batter, letting the extra batter drip off into the bowl. Finish the rest of cauliflower, bake 35 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, make the sauce. In a large sauce pan, add 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Once hot, sauté chilies, shallots & garlic. Stirring constantly for about 1 minutes until fragrant. Add soy sauce, sugar, rice vinegar, ¼ cup water. Bring to a boil.
4. In a separate bowl, combine corn starch & remaining ¼ cup water. This is called a slurry, use your finger or a chopstick to ensure that it is thoroughly combined. Pour into sauce pan and stir until thick. Remove from heat.
5. When cauliflower is finished, remove from oven. Plate on a platter, pour sauce over cauliflower. Top with chopped scallions & sesame seeds.