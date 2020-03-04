 

8 Minute Meals: golden turmeric soup

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Chef Sherry Swanson’s golden soup will cater to your immune system this cold and flu season.

Ingredients:

Avocado oil, Grapeseed oil or other neutral tasting oil

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and diced fine (1/4 inch)

2 cups cauliflower florets

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 onions, chopped

4 cloves garlic minced

1 tbsp ginger, minced

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cardamon

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 (400mL) cans full fat coconut milk

4 cups vegetable broth

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup fresh spinach, chopped

1 tbsp lime juice

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Toss the diced sweet potatoes and florets with avocado oil and season with salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Oil a rimmed sheet pan, and scatter the sweet potato out on the pan in one even layer. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until the sweet potato yields when pierced with a fork but still holds its shape. Heat a large sauce pot over medium high heat. Add avocado oil and the onions to the pan and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5-8 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Add the garlic and ginger to the pan and continue sautéing another 3-5 minutes or until fragrant. Add the turmeric, coriander, cardamom and brown sugar then sauté another minute. Add coconut milk and broth to the pan and bring to a boil. Turn the heat down and simmer the soup for 15-20 minutes. Right before serving add the spinach, cilantro and lime juice. Taste for seasoning. Add salt and pepper if necessary.

