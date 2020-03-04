8 Minute Meals: golden turmeric soup

(WTNH) — Chef Sherry Swanson’s golden soup will cater to your immune system this cold and flu season.
Ingredients:
Avocado oil, Grapeseed oil or other neutral tasting oil
2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and diced fine (1/4 inch)
2 cups cauliflower florets
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
1 tsp smoked paprika
2 onions, chopped
4 cloves garlic minced
1 tbsp ginger, minced
1 tbsp turmeric
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp ground cardamon
2 tbsp brown sugar
2 (400mL) cans full fat coconut milk
4 cups vegetable broth
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1/2 cup fresh spinach, chopped
1 tbsp lime juice
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Toss the diced sweet potatoes and florets with avocado oil and season with salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Oil a rimmed sheet pan, and scatter the sweet potato out on the pan in one even layer. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until the sweet potato yields when pierced with a fork but still holds its shape. Heat a large sauce pot over medium high heat. Add avocado oil and the onions to the pan and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5-8 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Add the garlic and ginger to the pan and continue sautéing another 3-5 minutes or until fragrant. Add the turmeric, coriander, cardamom and brown sugar then sauté another minute. Add coconut milk and broth to the pan and bring to a boil. Turn the heat down and simmer the soup for 15-20 minutes. Right before serving add the spinach, cilantro and lime juice. Taste for seasoning. Add salt and pepper if necessary.