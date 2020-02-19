8 Minute Meals: green chicken chili

(WTNH) — Chef Rebeca Tuinei makes a green chicken chili for the 8 Minute Meal.

Ingredients:

2 whole chicken breast

2 whole yellow onion

1 carrot

1 celery stalk

2 jalapeno (if you like spice add two more)

8 tomatillo

1 bunch cilantro

3 garlic cloves

6 cups water

1 tsp salt

1 tbl olive oil

Method:

1. put chicken in stock pot, add water 6 cups of water, 1 onion, carrot and celery rough chopped. cook until chicken is done. reserve chicken broth for sauce.

2. while chicken is hot pull/shred chicken and set aside

3. in stock pot add olive oil with medium heat add tomatillos

4. roast until all tomatillos are blistered. add rough chopped jalapeno and 1 rough chopped onion

5. cook until onions are aromatic add garlic cloves cook until aromatic

6. add chicken broth reserved from earlier

7. let simmer on low heat until all vegetables are tender

8. when reduced about 1/4 add cilantro and let reduce 1/4 more

9. puree and toss with shredded chicken