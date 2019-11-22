8 Minute Meals: green turkey chili

(WTNH) — Celebrity Chef Jamie Sydney makes a green turkey chili: the perfect solution for your Thanksgiving Day leftovers.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Onion, chopped

2 Garlic Cloves, chopped

3 Poblano Chilis, diced

1 Green Pepper, diced

1 Jalapeno, diced

1 Tablespoon of Ancho Chili Powder

½ Teaspoon of Chipotle Chili Powder, more if spicier

2 Tablespoons of Ground Cumin

1 Teaspoon of Coriander

8 Cups of Chicken Stock

2 Cups of well Shredded Turkey Meat, white or dark depending

2 Cans of White Beans, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons of Masa Harina dissolved in 2 Tablespoons Water

1/2 Bunch of Cilantro, leaves only, chopped for garnish

Kosher Salt and Pepper

2-3 Tablespoons of Lime juice

Garnishes:

Grated Pepper Jack or Sharp Chedder Cheese

Sour cream

Tortilla Chips, crumbled or whole

Salsa Verde: Optional

1 Bunch of Cilantro

½ Bunch of Parsely

1 Jalapeno

1 Small clove of Garlic

1 Juicy Lime or 2 Not So Juicy limes

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

1. Heat a soup pot over a medium high flame. Add in the olive oil. Allow it to heat for 30 seconds and then add the onions, garlic and all three peppers. Add a pinch of salt and stir the mixture. Lower the heat to medium low and cover. allow the mixture to cook for two minutes. In a separate pot while the veggies are cooking heat the chicken broth.

2. When the veggies are done, add the chili powder, chipotle powder, cumin, and coriander. Stir into th veggies and then add the broth. Bring the mixture to a boil and then add the turkey meat and beans. Allow to cook until the flavors come together. About 5 minutes. Whisk in the Masa Harina until blended. Cook for another second and then taste for seasoning.

3. Add the lime juice and chopped cilantro. Taste for seasoning and add more salt if needed. If you would like it spicier you can add a hot sauce of your choice.

Salsa Verde:

1. Place the cilantro, Scallions, Parsley, Garlic, salt, and pepper in a food processor. Pulse the mixture unto it is chopped. With the motor running add in the olive oil and then the lime juice. Taste for seasoning. Add in a few dollops to the soup bowls or the main pot of soup.