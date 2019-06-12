8 Minute Meals: grilled skirt steak tacos with fresh corn salsa

Breaking News
Personal Chef Keith Urbowicz makes a summer steak taco dish the whole family will enjoy.

Ingredients: 

1 pound skirt steak sliced 1 inch thick with grain

Coffee Garlic Rub (garlic powder, coriander, cocoa, coffee, paprika, sugar, ginger, salt)

3 ears fresh corn boiled or grilled kernels sliced off. 

1 pint cherry tomatoes halved

1 jalapeno diced

1 small clove garlic mashed

1 Tbsp cilantro

1 lime juiced

salt & pepper

shredded red cabbage

sour cream

flour tortillas

Directions: 

Mix corn through salt and pepper, set in fridge

Rub skirt steak at least 1 hour before grilling

sear steak on grill or cast iron pan approximately 2 minutes on each side

let rest 5 minutes then slice thin against the grain

lay out tortillas and add small amount of cabbage 

add steak and top w/ sour cream

