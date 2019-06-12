8 Minute Meals: grilled skirt steak tacos with fresh corn salsa

Personal Chef Keith Urbowicz makes a summer steak taco dish the whole family will enjoy.
Ingredients:
1 pound skirt steak sliced 1 inch thick with grain
Coffee Garlic Rub (garlic powder, coriander, cocoa, coffee, paprika, sugar, ginger, salt)
3 ears fresh corn boiled or grilled kernels sliced off.
1 pint cherry tomatoes halved
1 jalapeno diced
1 small clove garlic mashed
1 Tbsp cilantro
1 lime juiced
salt & pepper
shredded red cabbage
sour cream
flour tortillas
Directions:
Mix corn through salt and pepper, set in fridge
Rub skirt steak at least 1 hour before grilling
sear steak on grill or cast iron pan approximately 2 minutes on each side
let rest 5 minutes then slice thin against the grain
lay out tortillas and add small amount of cabbage
add steak and top w/ sour cream