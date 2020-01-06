8 Minute Meals: healthy breakfast cookies

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes a healthy treat that will get kids excited about breakfast.

Breakfast cookies: grain free, dairy free and gluten free

Ingredients

2 cups of ground almond meal

1 cup of ground walnuts

1/2 cup of ground pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup of sesame seeds

1 Tbsp chia seeds mixed with 2 Tbsp chia seeds

3/4 tsp cinnamon

3/4 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 banana mashed

1/4 cup vegan butter melted1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup vegan chocolate chips1/2 cup dried cherries

Directions

-Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
-Line baking sheet with parchment paper
-Mix chia seeds with water and set to the side.
-Mash banana and set to the side
-In a food processor, blend walnuts and pumpkin seeds into a fine grain textured meal.
-Add all dry ingredients into a mixing bowl, mix together until very well blended, next add all of the rest of the ingredients and mix very well!
-Pop into the freezer for 10-15 minutes.
-Remove from freezer, use a small to medium ice cream scoop to scoop batter into your baking sheet
-Pop into the oven for 12 minutes, when you remove the cookies from the oven, use the back of a spoon to just push the cookies down slightly. Let cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes
-Transfer to wire cooking rack  for 10 minutes.
-Great stored in the fridge or freezer.

