8 Minute Meals: healthy deli style tuna salad

Clean Eating Health Coach Nikki Gallias makes the perfect 8 Minute Meal to help you refresh after the Memorial Day holiday.

Healthy Deli Style Tuna Mayonnaise Salad

Ingredients:

• 4 cans of tuna (20 oz.) in water and preferably no soy added, check labels.

• 1 bunch of celery

• 1/2 cup of radishes

• ½ red onion (optional)

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

• ½ cup of homemade mayo

• 1tablespoon of Dijon mustard

• ½ fresh lemon squeezed

Instructions:

1. Open cans of tuna and drain water and place in a large bowl.

2. In a food processor pulse your vegetables very slowly on a low setting so they are chopped nice and small. Be careful not to pulverize them. You can chop them with a knife, too.

3. Add vegetables to your chicken or tuna and mix.

4. Add Dijon mustard.

5. Make homemade mayonnaise and add to your bowl, one spoon at a time. Add mix until you feel it is a nice, rich consistency and the way you like your salad.

6. Flavor with salt, pepper and your favorite seasoning.

7. Serve on a bed of wild baby greens, a swiss chard wrap or a butter lettuce cup.