8 Minute Meals: healthy deli style tuna salad

Good Morning CT at Nine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clean Eating Health Coach Nikki Gallias makes the perfect 8 Minute Meal to help you refresh after the Memorial Day holiday.

Healthy Deli Style Tuna Mayonnaise Salad

Ingredients:

• 4 cans of tuna (20 oz.) in water and preferably no soy added, check labels.

• 1 bunch of celery

• 1/2 cup of radishes

• ½ red onion (optional)

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

• 0.5 red onion (optional)

• ½ cup of homemade mayo

• 1tablespoon of Dijon mustard

• ½ fresh lemon squeezed

Instructions:

1. Open cans of tuna and drain water and place in a large bowl.

2. In a food processor pulse your vegetables very slowly on a low setting so they are chopped nice and small. Be careful not to pulverize them. You can chop them with a knife, too.

3. Add vegetables to your chicken or tuna and mix.

4. Add Dijon mustard.

5. Make homemade mayonnaise and add to your bowl, one spoon at a time. Add mix until you feel it is a nice, rich consistency and the way you like your salad.

6. Flavor with salt, pepper and your favorite seasoning.

7. Serve on a bed of wild baby greens, a swiss chard wrap or a butter lettuce cup.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss