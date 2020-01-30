1  of  2
Live Now
BGB Live at 1pm ET: Reid’s air attack or Shanahan’s power ground game? Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

8 Minute Meals: hearty tortellini and spinach soup

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Healthy Living Expert Margaret Marshall makes a hearty tortellini and spinach soup to help you keep warm this winter.

Ingredients:

1 tsp. oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1– 14 and ½ oz can of diced tomatoes un-drained

3 cans 14 and ½ oz cans of chicken broth

2 tsp Italian seasoning (or add parsley, oregano, and basil)

1 package frozen or refrigerated cheese tortellini package

4 cups (baby spinach is best) spinach

Shredded Parmesan Cheese to taste

Ground Pepper

Directions:

In large saucepan heat oil, add garlic, and stir until browned.

Stir in tomatoes, broth and seasonings

Simmer covered (about 10-15 minutes)

If tortellini is frozen: add it to broth and cook for ½ the directed time and then add spinach and simmer until tortellini and spinach are cooked.

If tortellini is fresh: add tortellini and spinach together and simmer until both are cooked.

Scoop into serving bowls hot and then add pepper and grated Parmesan cheese to top of soup

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss