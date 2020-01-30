8 Minute Meals: hearty tortellini and spinach soup

(WTNH) — Healthy Living Expert Margaret Marshall makes a hearty tortellini and spinach soup to help you keep warm this winter.

Ingredients:

1 tsp. oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1– 14 and ½ oz can of diced tomatoes un-drained

3 cans 14 and ½ oz cans of chicken broth

2 tsp Italian seasoning (or add parsley, oregano, and basil)

1 package frozen or refrigerated cheese tortellini package

4 cups (baby spinach is best) spinach

Shredded Parmesan Cheese to taste

Ground Pepper

Directions:

In large saucepan heat oil, add garlic, and stir until browned.

Stir in tomatoes, broth and seasonings

Simmer covered (about 10-15 minutes)

If tortellini is frozen: add it to broth and cook for ½ the directed time and then add spinach and simmer until tortellini and spinach are cooked.

If tortellini is fresh: add tortellini and spinach together and simmer until both are cooked.

Scoop into serving bowls hot and then add pepper and grated Parmesan cheese to top of soup