8 Minute Meals: hearty tortellini and spinach soup

(WTNH) — Healthy Living Expert Margaret Marshall makes a hearty tortellini and spinach soup to help you keep warm this winter.
Ingredients:
1 tsp. oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1– 14 and ½ oz can of diced tomatoes un-drained
3 cans 14 and ½ oz cans of chicken broth
2 tsp Italian seasoning (or add parsley, oregano, and basil)
1 package frozen or refrigerated cheese tortellini package
4 cups (baby spinach is best) spinach
Shredded Parmesan Cheese to taste
Ground Pepper
Directions:
In large saucepan heat oil, add garlic, and stir until browned.
Stir in tomatoes, broth and seasonings
Simmer covered (about 10-15 minutes)
If tortellini is frozen: add it to broth and cook for ½ the directed time and then add spinach and simmer until tortellini and spinach are cooked.
If tortellini is fresh: add tortellini and spinach together and simmer until both are cooked.
Scoop into serving bowls hot and then add pepper and grated Parmesan cheese to top of soup