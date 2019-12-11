8 Minute Meals: holiday beef tenderloin

(WTNH) — Chef Yankel Polack of ButcherBox makes a mouth-watering beef tenderloin, perfect for you holiday dinner.
Ingredients:
2lb of ButcherBox grass-fed, grass-finished beef tenderloin
Sear tenderloin for 2-3 mins per side in a hot, cast iron pan
For the Crust
3T dijon mustard
3T fresh thyme
3T fresh parsley
1tsp fresh ground nutmeg
1tsp ground black pepper
Zest of three oranges
Drizzle of olive oil
Directions:
Mix all of the ingredients, except the mustard, in a small bowl.
Once the tenderloin is seared, paint the Dijon mustard all over.
Coat the remaining ingredient mixture over the tenderloin.
Drizzle olive oil lightly over tenderloin then place in oven at 375 for 20-25 minutes for a perfect medium rare (125 degrees in the middle)