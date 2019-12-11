8 Minute Meals: holiday beef tenderloin

Closings
by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Chef Yankel Polack of ButcherBox makes a mouth-watering beef tenderloin, perfect for you holiday dinner.

Ingredients:

2lb of ButcherBox grass-fed, grass-finished beef tenderloin

Sear tenderloin for 2-3 mins per side in a hot, cast iron pan

For the Crust

3T dijon  mustard 

3T fresh thyme 

3T fresh parsley

1tsp fresh ground nutmeg

1tsp ground black pepper

Zest of three oranges 

Drizzle of olive oil 

Directions:

Mix all of the ingredients, except the mustard, in a small bowl. 

Once the tenderloin is seared, paint the Dijon mustard all over.

Coat the remaining ingredient mixture over the tenderloin.

Drizzle olive oil lightly over tenderloin then place in oven at 375 for 20-25 minutes for a perfect medium rare (125 degrees in the middle)

