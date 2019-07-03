8 Minute Meals: Homemade 4th of July Burgers

The 4th of July is this week, and that means backyard grilling and lots of delicious food.

Chef Yankel Polak from Butcherbox stopped by News 8 to show you how to prepare delicious and unique homemade burgers, perfect for your Independence Day celebrations.

Recipe is below:

1 lb of ground beef

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon salt

Mix meat and spices together. Break mixture into three equal parts. Form three, flat patties to 1/2 inch thick. Preheat cast-iron pan, or grill to medium-high. Grill or pan sear for 4 minutes a side. Remember! Cheese goes on immediately after flipping.