Breaking News
Firefighters battle morning blaze in Durham
Live Now
Watch GMCT now at 6

8 Minute Meals: Homemade 4th of July Burgers

Good Morning CT at Nine
Posted: / Updated:

The 4th of July is this week, and that means backyard grilling and lots of delicious food.

Chef Yankel Polak from Butcherbox stopped by News 8 to show you how to prepare delicious and unique homemade burgers, perfect for your Independence Day celebrations.

Recipe is below:

1 lb of ground beef

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon salt 

Mix meat and spices together. Break mixture into three equal parts. Form three, flat patties to 1/2 inch thick. Preheat cast-iron pan, or grill to medium-high. Grill or pan sear for 4 minutes a side. Remember! Cheese goes on immediately after flipping.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss