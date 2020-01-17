8 Minute Meals: homemade dumplings

(WTNH) — Robert Landolphi, culinary operations manager at UConn, makes homemade dumplings.

Dumpling Dough

Makes about 48 Pot Stickers

· 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

· 1 cup boiling water

· Pinch salt

· Filling Recipes below

To make dough, slowly add boiled water to flour and salt mixture, mixing with fork until dough forms. Using your hands, knead dough in bowl and then form dough into four balls. Cover and allow to rest, for two hours. To make dumplings, dust your hands, and counter with flour. Roll ball of dough into long rope about ¾ inch thick. Cut into 12 pieces. Working with one piece at a time, flatten dough on floured surface, then using rolling pin, roll dough into 3-3 ½ inch circle.

To assemble the pot stickers, place wrappers on a work surface. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the filling mixture into the center of each wrapper. Using your finger, rub the edges of the wrappers with water. Fold the dough over the filling to create a half-moon shape, pinching the edges to seal.

Note: To save time you can but won ton wrappers in your local Asian grocery instead of preparing dough.

Note: Dumplings can be made ahead of time, placed on floured sheet pan in freezer until frozen. Then transfer to re-sealable bag and kept in freezer. Can be cooked from frozen.

To Cook

· 2 tablespoons canola oil (More as needed)

Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, add pot stickers in a single layer and cook until beginning to crisp on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Working quickly, add 1/4 cup water; cover and cook until liquid has evaporated and bottoms of dumplings are crisp and golden, about 3-5 minutes. Serve immediately.