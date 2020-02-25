8 Minute Meals: Japanese souffle pancakes for National Pancake Day

(WTNH) — Expert chef Silvia Baldini makes fluffy pancakes for National Pancake Day and Fat Tuesday.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup cake flour (about 3 3/4 ounce) • 1 teaspoon baking powder • 1/2 teaspoon salt • 6 large egg yolks, chilled • 1/2 cup whole milk • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract • 6 large egg whites, chilled • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice • 1/2 cup granulated sugar • Unsalted butter, for greasing griddle and serving • 1/2 cup water, divided • Pure maple syrup and powdered sugar, for serving

Method:

Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together 6 egg yolks, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl. Gradually sift flour mixture into yolk mixture; whisk until smooth. Chill at least 20 minutes or up to overnight (about 8 hours).

Whisk 6 egg whites in bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer (save remaining yolks for another use). Or by hand with a large wisk. Add lemon juice to egg whites, and beat with a whisk attachment on medium speed, gradually adding sugar, until glossy and stiff peaks form, 6 to 8 minutes. Using a spatula, gently fold egg white mixture into chilled batter, in 2 additions, until just incorporated. Using the rubber spatula, finish folding, to fully incorporate. Transfer half of batter to a large piping bag or plastic bag with a 1-inch hole cut in one corner. Keep remaining batter chilled, uncovered, while cooking the first batch.

Preheat a large electric griddle to 300°F. Lightly grease griddle with butter. Or pre-heat a large non stick pan on low on a stove.Pipe 4 cone-shaped mounds of batter, about 3 inches wide on bottom and 3 inches tall , leaving at least 2 inches between mounds. Or pipe batter in to metal rings.(Make sure pancakes are close enough so that all 4 mounds will fit under lid) Spoon 2 tablespoons water on surface of the griddle around the pancakes. Immediately cover pancakes with the lid to steam-griddle them. Cook until top of batter looks dry and bottom of pancakes are lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Using 2 thin spatulas, carefully flip pancakes. Spoon 2 tablespoons water on surface of griddle around pancakes. Cover with inverted aluminum pan, and cook until pancakes are set, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer pancakes to serving plates. Repeat process with remaining batter and water. Top with butter and maple syrup. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve immediately.

