8 Minute Meals: lemon ricotta pancakes

(WTNH) — Chef Raquel Rivera makes lemon ricotta pancakes as an 8 Minute Meal.
Ingredients:
1/3 cup ricotta
1 egg, separated
2 Tablespoons of milk
1 Tablespoon of sugar
1 Tablespoon of unsalted butter, melted and cooled
3 Tablespoons of all-purpose flour
¼ tsp. baking powder
1/8 tsp. of salt
Directions:
- In a bowl add all ingredients. Do not mix until everything (minus the egg white is in the bowl). Then gently mix to just combine.
- Meanwhile heat a non-stick pan over medium heat.
- In another bowl whisk egg white until medium peaks form.
- Gently fold the egg white into the pancake mixture. Do not over mix.
- Spray the pan with Pam or lightly brush with butter.
- Use a 1/3 cup measuring cup and scoop out pancakes onto pan. Leave enough space between each pancake.
- Allow pancake to cook for a 2-3 minutes without disturbing. Usually you will see small bubbles but since this is a soufflé you may not notice them. Gently flip over pancakes and cook for 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and serve immediately.
Chef Rivera recently accepted a great honor: the 2020 Woman-Owned Business of the Year from the Southern CT Black Chamber of Commerce.