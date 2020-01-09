8 Minute Meals: lemon ricotta pancakes

(WTNH) -- Veganism is on the rise. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood chowed down on an all plant-based menu at the Golden Globes pre-show banquet. Healthy lifestyle expert and founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan explains how easy it can be to make the switch.

Popular substitutions include: ○ Burgers - Grilled cauliflower head, portobello mushrooms or bean burgers ○ Ground meat - cauliflower rice, chopped mushrooms ○ Pulled pork - jackfruit ○ Chicken - tofu or seitan (wheat protein) ○ Milks and yogurts made from oats, plants (hemp) and/or nuts.