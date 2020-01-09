 

8 Minute Meals: lemon ricotta pancakes

(WTNH) — Chef Raquel Rivera makes lemon ricotta pancakes as an 8 Minute Meal.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup ricotta

1 egg, separated

2 Tablespoons of milk

1 Tablespoon of sugar

1 Tablespoon of unsalted butter, melted and cooled

3 Tablespoons of all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. of salt

Directions:

  1. In a bowl add all ingredients.  Do not mix until everything (minus the egg white is in the bowl).  Then gently mix to just combine.
  2. Meanwhile heat a non-stick pan over medium heat.
  3. In another bowl whisk egg white until medium peaks form.
  4. Gently fold the egg white into the pancake mixture. Do not over mix.
  5. Spray the pan with Pam or lightly brush with butter.
  6. Use a 1/3 cup measuring cup and scoop out pancakes onto pan.  Leave enough space between each pancake.
  7. Allow pancake to cook for a 2-3 minutes without disturbing.  Usually you will see small bubbles but since this is a soufflé you may not notice them.  Gently flip over pancakes and cook for 1-2 minutes.  Remove from heat and serve immediately. 

Chef Rivera recently accepted a great honor: the 2020 Woman-Owned Business of the Year from the Southern CT Black Chamber of Commerce.

