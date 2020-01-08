8 Minute Meals: lemony crab cakes and almond salad

(WTNH) — Personal Chef Keith Urbowicz makes tangy lemon crab cakes paired with a refreshing and crisp salad.
Ingredients:
Crab Cakes
1# jumbo lump crab meat
¼ cup panko bread crumbs
½ cup chopped scallions
1 egg
⅛ cup of mayo
Zest or two lemons
Juice of one lemon
Butter or olive oil for frying
Salad
4 oz Watercress
1 honeycrisp or granny smith apple quartered and sliced
½ cup toasted almonds
½ lemon juiced
1 tblsp champagne vinegar
1 tblsp olive oil
2 tsp honey
Salt & pepper
Directions:
Mix all crab cake ingredients and portion into 6 cakes.
Fry on medium-high heat until golden brown on each side.
Finish in 400 degree oven for 7 minutes.
Mix all salad ingredients in bowl right before serving and lightly toss.