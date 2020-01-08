8 Minute Meals: lemony crab cakes and almond salad

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Personal Chef Keith Urbowicz makes tangy lemon crab cakes paired with a refreshing and crisp salad.

Ingredients:

Crab Cakes

1# jumbo lump crab meat

¼ cup panko bread crumbs

½ cup chopped scallions

1 egg

⅛ cup of mayo

Zest or two lemons

Juice of one lemon

Butter or olive oil for frying

Salad

4 oz Watercress

1 honeycrisp or granny smith apple quartered and sliced

½ cup toasted almonds

½ lemon juiced

1 tblsp champagne vinegar

1 tblsp olive oil

2 tsp honey

Salt & pepper

Directions:

Mix all crab cake ingredients and portion into 6 cakes.

Fry on medium-high heat until golden brown on each side.

Finish in 400 degree oven for 7 minutes.

Mix all salad ingredients in bowl right before serving and lightly toss.


