8 Minute Meals: Lisa Rolleri’s Tuscan steak

Chef Lisa Rolleri makes her own version of a summer Tuscan steak with an heirloom tomato salad.

Ingredients:

1 2 pound London broil steak

2 Cloves Garlic, peeled

2 Tbs Sea Salt

1/2Tsp Fresh Ground Black Pepper

1 Tbs each;

Fresh Rosemary, Fresh Chives, Fresh Sage, Fresh Thyme, Fresh Oregano

1/4 Cup Fresh chopped Parsley

2 Tbs Olive Oil

2 Tbs Balsamic Vinegar

Lemon wedges

Directions:

In a mortar & pestle, place sea salt, garlic and fresh herbs and grind together until blended.

Run over steak on both sides.

Place in a zip lock bag and add pepper, oil and vinegar.

Close and shake to coat the steak. Place in refrigerator over night or leave out while heating the grill to high.

Remove from bag and place on hot grill to sear, turning over once. Reduce heat to medium and grill to desired doneness.

For rare, about 3 mins per side.

Remove to platter and cover with foil for 5 mins to allow juices to settle. Slice thinly and serve with lemon wedge.

Heirloom Tomato Salad:

1 Large Heirloom Tomato sliced into 4 thick slices

1/2 lb Cherry tomatoes, mixed color. Halved

1/4 Cup fresh Basil, torn into small pieces

1/4 Cup Fresh Parsley, rough chopped

1 large Sweet Onion

1/4 Cup EVOO

1 Tbs Balsamic Vinegar

1 Tsp Red Wine Vinegar

Salt & Pepper to taste

On 4 plates, set large slice.

In a small bowl, combine all other ingredients and divide to each slice. Serve