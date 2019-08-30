8 Minute Meals: lobster and avocado salad

(WTNH) — Farm chef Sherry Swanson makes a summer salad with lobster and fresh vegetables.

Salad

2 – 1.5 pound lobsters

3 ears sweet corn, kernels removed from cob

1 avocado, ½ inch dice

1 tomato, ½ inch dice

1 yellow pepper, ½ inch dice

1 head fennel, sliced thin, fronds reserved for garnish

½ cup scallions, sliced thin on a bias

¼ cup fresh basil, chiffonade

¼ cup fresh tarragon, chopped fine

1 jalapeño, minced

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon salt and pepper

In a large pot place 2 inches of salted water, set a steaming rack on top and steam your lobsters for 12-14 minutes. Cool the lobsters. Remove the meat and cut into 1/2 pieces and set aside to chill.

Add a tablespoon of butter to a sauté pan. When the butter melts add the corn kernels and edamame and sauté for about 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the Dijon mustard, citrus juices and white wine vinegar. Slowly whisk in the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

In a large bowl, combine the chilled lobster with the rest of the salad ingredients and drizzle about 2/3 of the vinaigrette over the lobster mixture and toss gently. Taste for seasoning adding more salt and pepper or vinaigrette as needed.