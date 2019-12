(WTNH) — Chef Mark Vecchitto makes a lobster mac and cheese meant for a cheat day! It’s topped with crispy bacon and laid on a bed of French Fries.

For mac & cheese:

1 cup of heavy cream

1 cup of mixed cheeses (Swiss, provolone, American, cheddar, gouda)

Directions:

Melt cheese in heavy cream

Add you favorite pasta and 4 oz of lobster, pulled pork or whatever protein choice you prefer

Top with crispy bacon

Lay on top of your favorite French fries