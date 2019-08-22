8 Minute Meals: lobster mac & cheese with garden vegetables

(WTNH) — Chef Kevin O’Neil makes a fan favorite: lobster mac & cheese with garden vegetables.
Ingredients:
● 1 whole Lobster
● 1# of Grameli Pasta
● 1# of Vermont cheddar cheese
● 1# of American cheese
● 1# of fresh mozzarella
● 1qt of heavy cream
● 1qt lobster stock
● 1 cup of panko
● 1# of butter
● ½ a cup of garden peas
● ½ cup of heirloom tomatoes
● ½ cup of smoked bacon
● Fresh parsley
● 1 onion
● 1 celery stalk
● 1 carrot
● Thyme garlic
● 2 lemons
● 1 shallot ( fine dice)
● Garlic (sliced)
● 1oz of tomato paste
Directions
● Cook lobster
● In a large stock pot, bring 5 quarts of water to a boil.
● Rough chop carrots, celery, onions, lemon. Add to the pot with boiling water and season with salt & pepper.
● Place the lobster in the pot and cook for 6 minutes.
● Take lobster out of the pot and place in an ice bath to stop the cooking ( ice and water). Take lobster out meat of the shell and reserve.
● Roast lobster shells and place in a pot, saute remaining vegetables and 1 teaspoon of tomato paste.
● Fill the pot with water and bring to a boil and reduce by half.
Toast Panko:
● In a medium skillet add a few nobbs of butter
● When the butter melts completely add panko
● When its nice and toasty, add fresh or dry oregano & parsley
● Season with salt and pepper
● Reserve Pre cook pasta to al dente and reserve (cook for about 5-6 min)
● In a medium saucepan toast garlic, add shallots lobster stock and reduce by half.
● Add heavy cream a knob of butter and start whisking ½ of the cheese.
● Add pasta, peas, lobster and season with S&P.
● Add the remaining of the cheese at the end to provide cheesy consistency.
● Add season herb panko to the top of macaroni and cheese and bake at 400 for 5-10 min. Let rest for 10 min and serve.
