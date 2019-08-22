8 Minute Meals: lobster mac & cheese with garden vegetables

(WTNH) — Chef Kevin O’Neil makes a fan favorite: lobster mac & cheese with garden vegetables.

Ingredients:

● 1 whole Lobster

● 1# of Grameli Pasta

● 1# of Vermont cheddar cheese

● 1# of American cheese

● 1# of fresh mozzarella

● 1qt of heavy cream

● 1qt lobster stock

● 1 cup of panko

● 1# of butter

● ½ a cup of garden peas

● ½ cup of heirloom tomatoes

● ½ cup of smoked bacon

● Fresh parsley

● 1 onion

● 1 celery stalk

● 1 carrot

● Thyme garlic

● 2 lemons

● 1 shallot ( fine dice)

● Garlic (sliced)

● 1oz of tomato paste

Directions

● Cook lobster

● In a large stock pot, bring 5 quarts of water to a boil.

● Rough chop carrots, celery, onions, lemon. Add to the pot with boiling water and season with salt & pepper.

● Place the lobster in the pot and cook for 6 minutes.

● Take lobster out of the pot and place in an ice bath to stop the cooking ( ice and water). Take lobster out meat of the shell and reserve.

● Roast lobster shells and place in a pot, saute remaining vegetables and 1 teaspoon of tomato paste.

● Fill the pot with water and bring to a boil and reduce by half.

Toast Panko:

● In a medium skillet add a few nobbs of butter

● When the butter melts completely add panko

● When its nice and toasty, add fresh or dry oregano & parsley

● Season with salt and pepper

● Reserve Pre cook pasta to al dente and reserve (cook for about 5-6 min)

● In a medium saucepan toast garlic, add shallots lobster stock and reduce by half.

● Add heavy cream a knob of butter and start whisking ½ of the cheese.

● Add pasta, peas, lobster and season with S&P.

● Add the remaining of the cheese at the end to provide cheesy consistency.

● Add season herb panko to the top of macaroni and cheese and bake at 400 for 5-10 min. Let rest for 10 min and serve.

