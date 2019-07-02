8 Minute Meals: Lobster Macaroni Salad

Chef Bill Marinelli stopped by the studio to put together a delicious macaroni salad perfect for seafood lovers.
Recipe is below:
1 lb. shell macaroni
1 tablespoon vegetable or corn oil
1&1/2 cups mayo
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
The juice of 1 lemon
1/2 cup thinly sliced celery
The kernels of 2 ears of roasted corn
About 4 cups of cubed picked lobster meat
2 heaping tablespoons each of chopped fresh basil leaves and snipped fresh chives
Salt and pepper to taste
Cook the macaroni according to the package instructions – drain but do not rinse. In a large bowl gently toss the pasta with the vegetable oil then mix with all the other ingredients and refrigerate. Serve Macaroni salad garnished with tomatoes, lettuces, avocados & lemon wedges if you like.