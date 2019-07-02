8 Minute Meals: Lobster Macaroni Salad

Chef Bill Marinelli stopped by the studio to put together a delicious macaroni salad perfect for seafood lovers.

1 lb. shell macaroni

1 tablespoon vegetable or corn oil

1&1/2 cups mayo

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

The juice of 1 lemon

1/2 cup thinly sliced celery

The kernels of 2 ears of roasted corn

About 4 cups of cubed picked lobster meat

2 heaping tablespoons each of chopped fresh basil leaves and snipped fresh chives 

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook the macaroni according to the package instructions – drain but do not rinse. In a large bowl gently toss the pasta with the vegetable oil then mix with all the other ingredients and refrigerate. Serve Macaroni salad garnished with tomatoes, lettuces, avocados & lemon wedges if you like.

