8 Minute Meals: mussels in white wine butter sauce

(WTHN) — Chef Tomm Johnson and student Bryson Doughty of New London High School make a summer mussel dish with white wine butter sauce, tomatoes and leeks.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon Oil
4 cups Mussels Clean and debeard
2 clove Garlic thinly sliced
3/4 cup White wine
1 cup Leeks thinly sliced
3/4 cup Cherry tomatoes cut in half
3 tablespoons Butter
2 tablespoons Parsley finely chopped
TT Salt and Pepper TT= To Taste
Directions
Place your oil into a saute pan and place over medium heat. Add the mussels and garlic then the wine and cover. Let steam for about one minute then add the leeks, tomatoes, butter and cover until the mussels are open: about 2-3 minutes. Add in the parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper. Place into a bowl and serve! Optional: crusty french bread on the side.