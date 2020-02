8 Minute Meals: New England baked halibut

(WTNH) — Chef Jeffrey Laboda’s New England style baked halibut could make the perfect Valentine’s Day dinner.

INGREDIENTS:

– 1 POUND FRESH HALIBUT

– ½ LEMON (JUICE & ZEST)

– 4 OUNCES HEAVY CREAM

– 2-3 TABLESPOONS ITALIAN STYLE PANKO BREADCRUMBS

– ¼ POUND CHANTRELLE MUSHROOMS

– ¼ POUND OYSTER MUSHROOMS

– ¼ POUND SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS

– 1 CLOVE GARLIC (THINLY SLICED)

– 1 SHALLOT (THINLY SLICED)

– 2 SPRIGS FRESH THYME

– 2 SPRIGS FRESH OREGANO

– ¼ CUP SHERRY COOKING WINE

– 2 TABLESPOONS OF BUTTER

– 2 TABLEPOONS OLIVE OIL

– SALT & PEPPER

DIRECTIONS:

1. PREHEAT OVEN TO 400 DEGREES F. SEASON HALIBUT WITH SALT AND PEPPER AND LET TEMPER FOR ROUGHLY 20 MINUTES.

2. HEAT OLIVE OIL IN MEDIUM SAUTE PAN OVER MEDIUM-HIGH HEAT. ADD GARLIC, SHALLOTS, THYME, AND OREGANO AND COOK FOR ABOUT 1 MINUTE. ADD MUSHROOMS AND SEASON TO TASTE. COOK FOR ABOUT 3 MINUTES STIRRING EVERY MINUTE. ADD SHERRY AND BUTTER AND COOK FOR ANOTHER MINUTE. REMOVE HERBS AND RESERVE.

3. PLACE HALIBUT IN CAST IRON SKILLET OR SMALL CASEROLE DISH. ADD LEMON ZEST AND JUICE. ADD HEAVY CREAM AROUND THE PERIMETER AND COVER WITH MUSHROOM MIX (RESERVE THE BUTTER AND SHERRY FROM THE PAN). SPRINKLE WITH BREADCRUMBS AND THEN POUR RESERVED MUSHROOM LIQUID OVER THE CRUMBS.

4. BAKE IN OVEN FOR 20 MINUTES. LET REST FOR 5-10 MINUTES BEFORE SERVING.