8 Minute Meals: olive feta bruschetta

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre makes an olive feta bruschetta for your New Year’s Eve gathering.
For the recipe, click here or see below.
Ingredients:
3 cans (2.25-ounce) black olives
1 tablespoon chopped chives
½ tablespoon minced fresh rosemary
½ tablespoon chopped dill
1 cup of feta cheese, cubed or crumbled
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
Directions:
Drain olives and place into a large bowl. Gently toss olives with chopped chives, minced rosemary, chopped dill, feta, extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper and garlic. Serve with whole grain crackers or a fresh baguette.