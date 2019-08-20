8 Minute Meals: Overnight Chia Pudding

(WTNH) — Chef and Blogger Meaghan Penrod makes a chia pudding the kids will love. Parents can put it together the night before so it’s ready for those busy school mornings!

Ingredients:

Pudding:

-1 cup almond milk (or preferred kind of milk)

-1/4 cup chia seeds

-1 tbs maple syrup (Optional. Add more or less to taste)

Recommended Toppings:

-1/4 cup blueberries

-2 tbs chopped almonds

-1 tbs peanut butter 

Directions:

1. Combine milk, chia seeds, and maple syrup in a mason jar or air-tight container.

2.  Stir or shake thoroughly and place in refrigerator overnight (or at least 4 hours).

3.  When ready to serve, top with desired toppings.

