8 Minute Meals: Overnight Chia Pudding

(WTNH) — Chef and Blogger Meaghan Penrod makes a chia pudding the kids will love. Parents can put it together the night before so it’s ready for those busy school mornings!
Ingredients:
Pudding:
-1 cup almond milk (or preferred kind of milk)
-1/4 cup chia seeds
-1 tbs maple syrup (Optional. Add more or less to taste)
Recommended Toppings:
-1/4 cup blueberries
-2 tbs chopped almonds
-1 tbs peanut butter
Directions:
1. Combine milk, chia seeds, and maple syrup in a mason jar or air-tight container.
2. Stir or shake thoroughly and place in refrigerator overnight (or at least 4 hours).
3. When ready to serve, top with desired toppings.