8 Minute Meals: parsnip latkes

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Chef Genee Habansky makes a Hanukkah tradition with a twist: parsnip latkes.

Ingredients:

latkes

2 pounds’ parsnips

¼ cup chopped scallions

2 to 4 heaping tablespoons of flour

2 eggs beaten

1 tablespoon salt divided

olive oil

apple slaw

1 large apple, (we are obsessed with ever crisp) small diced

1 tsp minced parsley

1 tsp lemon juice

Directions:

1. Using a spiralizer, spiralize parsnips to the core. Give them a rough chop after

2. In a large bowl, mix parsnips, scallions, eggs, salt & flour. Start by mixing in two tablespoons of flour, if the mixture is too wet add another tablespoon of flour.

3. Line a sheet pan with paper towels.

4. In a skillet heat oil until hot and oil is shimmering. Spoon latke mixture into the pan, dependent on how big or small you want them to be. We generally do 3 inch rounds. Cook about 2 minutes on each side, you want each side to be golden brown. Transfer to paper towel lined plate

5. Apple slaw, combine all ingredients, spoon onto each latke before service.

