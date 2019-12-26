8 Minute Meals: parsnip latkes

(WTNH) — Chef Genee Habansky makes a Hanukkah tradition with a twist: parsnip latkes.
Ingredients:
latkes
2 pounds’ parsnips
¼ cup chopped scallions
2 to 4 heaping tablespoons of flour
2 eggs beaten
1 tablespoon salt divided
olive oil
apple slaw
1 large apple, (we are obsessed with ever crisp) small diced
1 tsp minced parsley
1 tsp lemon juice
Directions:
1. Using a spiralizer, spiralize parsnips to the core. Give them a rough chop after
2. In a large bowl, mix parsnips, scallions, eggs, salt & flour. Start by mixing in two tablespoons of flour, if the mixture is too wet add another tablespoon of flour.
3. Line a sheet pan with paper towels.
4. In a skillet heat oil until hot and oil is shimmering. Spoon latke mixture into the pan, dependent on how big or small you want them to be. We generally do 3 inch rounds. Cook about 2 minutes on each side, you want each side to be golden brown. Transfer to paper towel lined plate
5. Apple slaw, combine all ingredients, spoon onto each latke before service.