1  of  2
Breaking News
New Haven police investigating robbery at Santander Bank Police searching for missing Connecticut woman last seen in Somers

8 Minute Meals: peach caprese salad with balsamic glaze

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey make a summer caprese salad, perfect for peach picking on a meatless Monday.

Ingredients:

2 fresh peaches sliced into rounds

Fresh mozzarella cheese slices into rounds

4 cups fresh arugula

1/4 cup toasted almonds

2 Tbsp pumpkin seeds

Fresh basil leaves

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp honey

For the reduction glaze:

  1. Pour balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan.
  2. Turn heat to medium high and bring vinegar to a boil.
  3. Once boiling, reduce to simmer and let simmer for about 5 minutes until vinegar has reduced down. Stir occasionally. Stir in the honey. Simmer for 2 more minutes.
  4. Remove from heat.
  5. Let reduction cool and serve or transfer to an air tight container.

Salad:

Place arugula in a bowl or on a dish.Layer mozzarella. Slice, basil and peach slice alternately across the top. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and pumpkin seeds.Drizzle balsamic reduction glaze over the top.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss