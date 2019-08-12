8 Minute Meals: peach caprese salad with balsamic glaze

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey make a summer caprese salad, perfect for peach picking on a meatless Monday.
Ingredients:
2 fresh peaches sliced into rounds
Fresh mozzarella cheese slices into rounds
4 cups fresh arugula
1/4 cup toasted almonds
2 Tbsp pumpkin seeds
Fresh basil leaves
1 cup balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp honey
For the reduction glaze:
- Pour balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan.
- Turn heat to medium high and bring vinegar to a boil.
- Once boiling, reduce to simmer and let simmer for about 5 minutes until vinegar has reduced down. Stir occasionally. Stir in the honey. Simmer for 2 more minutes.
- Remove from heat.
- Let reduction cool and serve or transfer to an air tight container.
Salad:
Place arugula in a bowl or on a dish.Layer mozzarella. Slice, basil and peach slice alternately across the top. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and pumpkin seeds.Drizzle balsamic reduction glaze over the top.