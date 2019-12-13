8 Minute Meals: pecan pie overnight oats & an iced mocha

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre makes a protein packed holiday treat that’s just a little healthier for you.

Pecan Pie Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

½ cup Premier Protein Caramel 30g shake

¼ cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon chia seeds

¼ cup vanilla flavored Greek yogurt

1 Tablespoons maple syrup

1 Tablespoon pecans, coarsely chopped

Dash of salt



Directions:

Add ingredients to two small mason jars.

Close, shake, and refrigerate overnight (or at least 4 hours).

Iced Mocha



Ingredients:

1 cup of Premier Protein 11oz. Chocolate shake

1/4 cup of freshly brewed coffee

1 tbsp of cocoa powder

1 cup of ice



Directions:

Pour cocoa powder into your cup, then pour in coffee. Stir well.

Pour ice into cup until it is 3/4 full of ice.

Fill the rest of the cup with Premier Protein Chocolate shake & stir until mixed.