8 Minute Meals: pecan pie overnight oats & an iced mocha

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre makes a protein packed holiday treat that’s just a little healthier for you.
Pecan Pie Overnight Oats
Ingredients:
½ cup Premier Protein Caramel 30g shake
¼ cup rolled oats
1 teaspoon chia seeds
¼ cup vanilla flavored Greek yogurt
1 Tablespoons maple syrup
1 Tablespoon pecans, coarsely chopped
Dash of salt
Directions:
Add ingredients to two small mason jars.
Close, shake, and refrigerate overnight (or at least 4 hours).
Iced Mocha
Ingredients:
1 cup of Premier Protein 11oz. Chocolate shake
1/4 cup of freshly brewed coffee
1 tbsp of cocoa powder
1 cup of ice
Directions:
Pour cocoa powder into your cup, then pour in coffee. Stir well.
Pour ice into cup until it is 3/4 full of ice.
Fill the rest of the cup with Premier Protein Chocolate shake & stir until mixed.