8 Minute Meals: pumpkin spice enchiladas

(WTNH) — Chef Mark Vecchitto makes a seasonal enchilada as a dessert.

Ingredients:

1 small can of pumpkin

8oz cream cheese

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

2 tbs ginger

1 tbps cornstarch

Directions:

Add all ingredients to saucepan and heat till warm stirring constantly. When everything is incorporated, set aside.

For the crepes:

1 cup flour

2 eggs

1/2 cup of milk

1/2 cup of water

2 tbps sugar 

1 tsp vanilla

Directions:

Mix and pour a small amount into a hot pan with some butter. Make a thin pancake flipping when the underside is brown. Take the finished crepe and fill with pumpkin mixture and roll it into a cigar shape. Place three on a plate cover with powdered sugar and caramel sauce, whipped cream and pecans.

