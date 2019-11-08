8 Minute Meals: pumpkin spice enchiladas

(WTNH) — Chef Mark Vecchitto makes a seasonal enchilada as a dessert.
Ingredients:
1 small can of pumpkin
8oz cream cheese
1/4 cup sugar
1 tbsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp nutmeg
2 tbs ginger
1 tbps cornstarch
Directions:
Add all ingredients to saucepan and heat till warm stirring constantly. When everything is incorporated, set aside.
For the crepes:
1 cup flour
2 eggs
1/2 cup of milk
1/2 cup of water
2 tbps sugar
1 tsp vanilla
Directions:
Mix and pour a small amount into a hot pan with some butter. Make a thin pancake flipping when the underside is brown. Take the finished crepe and fill with pumpkin mixture and roll it into a cigar shape. Place three on a plate cover with powdered sugar and caramel sauce, whipped cream and pecans.