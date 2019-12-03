8 Minute Meals: roasted red pepper coulis with grilled vegetables

(WTNH) — Chef Tomm Johnson makes a roasted red pepper coulis dish with grilled vegetables.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons Garlic chopped

1/2 cup Shallots, thin-sliced

4 cups Roasted red peppers

1 teaspoon Thyme fresh

1/4 cup White wine

TT Salt and Pepper TT= To Taste

2 tablespoons Butter

1 pound Buccatini Pasta or your favorite pasta

1 gallon Water

TT Salt

2 cups Zucchini, cut into rounds

2 cups Yellow squash, cut into rounds

4 tablespoons Olive Oil

TT Salt and Peepper TT= To Taste

4 tablespoons Basil finely sliced

As Needed Parmesan Cheese, shaved

Directions:

Preheat your grill. Place your zucchini and summer squash into a large bowl, mix in the olive oil and salt and pepper. Grill your vegetables for about 2 minutes per side or until cooked with grill marks. Heat one gallon of water to cook one pound of pasta. In a large sautee pan add the olive oil and put over medium heat. Add in the garlic and shallots, cook for about two minutes. Raise the heat to high, add the red peppers and thyme, cook for about four minutes then add the wine. Cook until the wine has been reduced by half. Place the mixture into the blender with the butter and puree until smooth. Season To Taste with salt and pepper. Place enough salt into the pasta water so it tastes like the sea. When the water is boiling add in the pasta and cook as directed on pasta box. Once the pasta is al dente strain then return to the same pot. Add the sauce and grilled vegetables, place over medium heat stirring until the sauce is thoroughly mixed in. Divide into 6 warm pasta bowls and garnish with the basil and parmesan cheese. Serve, Enjoy!