8 Minute Meals: sausage and mashed potatoes with onion gravy

(WTNH) — Chef Kevin O’Neil makes a classic Irish dish: bangers and mash.

Ingredients:

1 pound of sweet sausage

3 pounds of Yukon gold potatoes(chopped)

4 red onions (sliced)

1 clove of garlic (fine chopped)

2 sprigs of thyme

2 cups of beef stock

1 stick of butter

1 cup balsamic vinegar

cornstarch

Preparation:

Place the sausage in the oven at 350 degrees and roast for 20 min and reserve.
Cook onion in oil and butter in a 12-inch heavy skillet over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until onion is softened and browned. Add cornstarch and sugar cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in broth, Balsamic vinegar, and pepper and simmer, stirring and scraping up brown bits, until gravy is slightly thickened, 8 to 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and add thyme and reserve.

Rough chop Yukon gold potato and cook until tender and reserve. In a medium skillet sauté cabbage with onions until tender. Add cooked potatoes and crush with spatula. Season with salt and pepper and finish with fresh chives.

