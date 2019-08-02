8 Minute Meals: scallops and summer corn

(WTNH) -- The Capital One data breach exposed the records of almost 106 million people. George Kudelchuk, a cybersecurity expert with Kelser, and Russell Anderson, a technology attorney with Pullman & Comley, explain how this kind of hack happens and what it could mean for consumers.

The Capital One Data Breach is now named one of the 10 largest breaches to date, exposing 140,000 social security numbers, and leaking names, addresses, and account numbers.