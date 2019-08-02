8 Minute Meals: scallops and summer corn

(WTNH) — Chef Jeffrey Laboda of Elm City Market makes a summer scallops and corn dish flavored with herbs and spices.
Ingredients
- 1 pound scallops
- 4 ears corn (shaved off cobb)
- 4 ounces pancetta (diced)
- 1 garlic clove (sliced)
- 1 shallot (sliced)
- 2 sprigs thyme
- 1 sprig rosemary
- ½ jalapeno (seeded and diced)
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ½ tablespoon basil (chopped)
- ½ tablespoon parsley (chopped)
- ½ tablespoon oregano (chopped)
- cooking oil
- salt to taste (for scallops only)
- black pepper to taste
- parmigiano reggiano (fresh block grated or pre-grated)
- 12 year aged balsamic
- greens
- toasted baguette
Procedure
- Rinse scallops under cold water and remove any remaining side muscles if still attached. Pat dry with paper towels, season with salt & pepper, and reserve.
- Heat a pan over medium heat. add just enough cooking oil for a thin layer on the bottom of the pan. Add pancetta and render/cook until crisp. add garlic, shallot, thyme, rosemary, and jalapeno (optional). cook for about a 30-45 seconds and then add corn. cook stirring every minute or so for about 4 minutes. Add butter, remaining herbs, and parmigiano reggiano. Season with fresh cracked pepper to taste. Turn off burner and reserve for plating. (side note: there is no salt necessary in this dish due to the salt content of the pancetta.)
- When the pancetta becomes crisp, preheat another pan over medium high heat. After adding the corn into the pancetta pan start to sear your scallops in that separate pan you have preheated. Lay each scallop in your hot pan until a nice crust is present. Flip and repeat. Pull pan off of heat and begin plating.
- Plate summer corn, greens, scallops, finished with balsamic and baguette.
serves 2 people