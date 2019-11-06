8 Minute Meals: seafood risotto

(WTNH) — Executive chef Jean-Marc Cabirol and general manager Mark Turocy of Ateliar Florian in New Haven make seafood risotto.

Risotto Base:

3 Tbsp diced shallots

2 Tbsp EVOO

1 cup Arborio Rice

1/3 cup dry white wine

4 cups of Clam and Chipotle broth (see below)

3 Tbsp butter

1/2 cup Parmigiano Reggiano

1/2 cup mascarpone cheese

Clam and Chipotle Broth:16oz clam juice

1 Tbsp Chipotle seasoning

1 Large Tomato (diced)

5 whole peeled garlic cloves

1 pinch saffron threads

Proteins:

4 Large Sea Scallops

6 Mussels

6 Clams

2 Large Shrimp

2 Octopus Tentacles

Directions:

Prepare Clam and Chipotle Broth by adding all ingredients in a medium saucepan and simmer for 10 minutes. Set aside and keep hot. Do not strain.Saute shallots in EVOO and 2 Tbsp of butter for 2-3 minutes over medium-high heat. Lower heat to medium and add Arborio rice and toast 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add wine and simmer gently, stirring frequently but gently until absorbed. Add heated Clam/Chipotle stock in 1/4 cup increments, stirring constantly until completely absorbed before adding another 1/4 cup of stock. Continue this process until arborio is “al dente” (12-15 minutes). Remove from heat and add 1 Tbsp butter, mascarpone cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano. Stir to incorporate. Cover and set aside In small saucepan with lid, add 1/2 cup of Clam and Chipotle broth, mussels and clams and simmer while covered until mussels and clams open.In medium pan over medium high heat, add 1 Tbsp of olive oil, sea scallops, shrimp and octopus and saute for 2 minutes on each side.Plate and enjoy.

