8 Minute Meals: Seared rack of lamb with sweet potato puree

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Kevin O’Neil is serving up a special meal – a seared rack of lamb with sweet potato puree!

See below for the full recipe to this delicious dish:

Ingredients

  • 2 pound rack of lamb (Cut in Half)
  • Salt & Pepper
  • 4 spigs of Thyme & Rosemary (Remove from stem & chop)
  • ½ cup of vegetable oil
  • 1 sweet potato (cut in ¼ )
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 red onion (cutin ¼)
  • 1 stick of butter

Preparation

  • Preheat oven 375 Degrees
  • Place 1 cup of cream & 1 cup of water in a small pot. Add sweet potato, onion and 1 sprig of thyme. Bring to a gentle boil and remove when tender.
  • Place sweet potato in a blender with ½ cup of cream and puree till nice and smooth. (S&P to taste)
  • Season Rack of lamb with salt and pepper & chopped herbs
  • Place cast iron on the stove under medium high heat. Coat the cast iron pan with oil,sear lamb.
  • Sear all sides for 1 min, place lamb in the oven 4 min
  • Remove from the oven, and let rest on a cooling rack.

Tips

Add 1 cup of red wine to cast iron used to sear lamb and reduce, add 1 cup of chicken stock and reduce.

Add knob of butter to make a pan jus.

Prep time is around 20 minutes while the dish itself will take 10 minutes to cook. This recipe serves 2 – 4 people.

