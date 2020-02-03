8 Minute Meals: Seared rack of lamb with sweet potato puree

Chef Kevin O’Neil is serving up a special meal – a seared rack of lamb with sweet potato puree!
See below for the full recipe to this delicious dish:
Ingredients
- 2 pound rack of lamb (Cut in Half)
- Salt & Pepper
- 4 spigs of Thyme & Rosemary (Remove from stem & chop)
- ½ cup of vegetable oil
- 1 sweet potato (cut in ¼ )
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 red onion (cutin ¼)
- 1 stick of butter
Preparation
- Preheat oven 375 Degrees
- Place 1 cup of cream & 1 cup of water in a small pot. Add sweet potato, onion and 1 sprig of thyme. Bring to a gentle boil and remove when tender.
- Place sweet potato in a blender with ½ cup of cream and puree till nice and smooth. (S&P to taste)
- Season Rack of lamb with salt and pepper & chopped herbs
- Place cast iron on the stove under medium high heat. Coat the cast iron pan with oil,sear lamb.
- Sear all sides for 1 min, place lamb in the oven 4 min
- Remove from the oven, and let rest on a cooling rack.
Tips
Add 1 cup of red wine to cast iron used to sear lamb and reduce, add 1 cup of chicken stock and reduce.
Add knob of butter to make a pan jus.
Prep time is around 20 minutes while the dish itself will take 10 minutes to cook. This recipe serves 2 – 4 people.