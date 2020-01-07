8 Minute Meals: seared salmon with marinated tomatoes

(WTNH) — Chef Kevin O’Neil makes a seared salmon dish bursting with flavor.

Seared Salmon with Marinated Tomatoes & Toasted farro

Ingredients :

8oz Atlantic Salmon Salt & Pepper

1 cup of Olive oil

5 Sprigs of Thyme

Garlic clove

Directions:

In a medium high skillet coat the pan with olive oil and place the salmon skin side down (pat salmon dry and season with S&P)and press. When salmon begins to “relax” leave it under a medium flame for 3 min. Turn over on it’s belly and repeat. Take out of pan and rep for a perfect medium rare salmon.

Toasted farro:

1 pound of Italian Farro

2 cups of vegetable stock ½ of red onion(diced)

1 tablespoon of butter

Directions:

In a medium skillet toast “Italian farro” till golden brown add onions and garlic reduce flame and sweat till translucent. Add two cups of vegetable stock & aromatic (herbs) bring to a Boil. Once at a boil cover and reduce flame. In 20 min strain and reserve.

Swiss chard :

Sauté with salt and pepper

Plating:

Place farro in bowl mix in marinated tomatoes and wilted Swiss chard. Place seared salmon on top and serve.

