8 Minute Meals: seared salmon with marinated tomatoes

(WTNH) — Chef Kevin O’Neil makes a seared salmon dish bursting with flavor.
Seared Salmon with Marinated Tomatoes & Toasted farro
Ingredients :
8oz Atlantic Salmon Salt & Pepper
1 cup of Olive oil
5 Sprigs of Thyme
Garlic clove
Directions:
In a medium high skillet coat the pan with olive oil and place the salmon skin side down (pat salmon dry and season with S&P)and press. When salmon begins to “relax” leave it under a medium flame for 3 min. Turn over on it’s belly and repeat. Take out of pan and rep for a perfect medium rare salmon.
Toasted farro:
1 pound of Italian Farro
2 cups of vegetable stock ½ of red onion(diced)
1 tablespoon of butter
Directions:
In a medium skillet toast “Italian farro” till golden brown add onions and garlic reduce flame and sweat till translucent. Add two cups of vegetable stock & aromatic (herbs) bring to a Boil. Once at a boil cover and reduce flame. In 20 min strain and reserve.
Swiss chard :
Sauté with salt and pepper
Plating:
Place farro in bowl mix in marinated tomatoes and wilted Swiss chard. Place seared salmon on top and serve.