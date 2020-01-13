Breaking News
Woodstock Academy North Campus closed due to ‘significant power issues’

8 Minute Meals: shrimp po’ boy with chipotle aioli

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Chef Mark Vecchitto makes a shrimp po’ boy with chipotle aioli.

Add the sauce from a chipotle in adobo can to 1 cup of mayo. Mix until there is an even color and consistency  Heat a dry pan to medium heat. Add oil, shrimp, peppers, and salt and pepper. Don’t walk away, because it cooks fast! When the shrimp begin to curl and the peppers brown, you can turn off the heat. Squeeze a lime into the pan and stir. Spread the mayo mixture on both sides of bread of your choice. Add lettuce, tomato, and your cooked shrimp and peppers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss