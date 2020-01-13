8 Minute Meals: shrimp po’ boy with chipotle aioli

(WTNH) — Chef Mark Vecchitto makes a shrimp po’ boy with chipotle aioli.
Add the sauce from a chipotle in adobo can to 1 cup of mayo. Mix until there is an even color and consistency Heat a dry pan to medium heat. Add oil, shrimp, peppers, and salt and pepper. Don’t walk away, because it cooks fast! When the shrimp begin to curl and the peppers brown, you can turn off the heat. Squeeze a lime into the pan and stir. Spread the mayo mixture on both sides of bread of your choice. Add lettuce, tomato, and your cooked shrimp and peppers.