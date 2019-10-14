8 Minute Meals – Skillet Vegan Veggie Saute

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

For our 8 Minute Meal this Meatless Monday, Chef April Godrey helped us make a single skillet vegan veggie saute.

Here are the ingredients:

  • 2 cups cooked spaghetti squash
  • 3-4 cups fresh spinach
  • 1 can of chic peas rinsed very well and drained
  • 2-3 cloves of garlic pressed
  • 1 jar of salsa (pick your flavour mild, medium or spicy!)
  • Cashew sour cream or regular sour cream
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  •  1/4 cup chopped roasted cashews
  • 1-2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Here’s how to make it:

  • In a medium to large skillet, heat olive oil over medium high heat
  • Add spinach and sauté
  • Add pressed garlic and sauté for another 2 minutes.
  • Add chic peas, salsa and spaghetti squash, mix until well blended.
  • Add 1/4 cup of cashew sour cream, stir into mixture.
  • Add salt and pepper to taste.
  • Serve warm with an additional dollop of cashew sour cream and top with chopped roasted cashew nuts.
  • Enjoy! Super easy, super delish!!

