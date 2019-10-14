8 Minute Meals – Skillet Vegan Veggie Saute

For our 8 Minute Meal this Meatless Monday, Chef April Godrey helped us make a single skillet vegan veggie saute.
Here are the ingredients:
- 2 cups cooked spaghetti squash
- 3-4 cups fresh spinach
- 1 can of chic peas rinsed very well and drained
- 2-3 cloves of garlic pressed
- 1 jar of salsa (pick your flavour mild, medium or spicy!)
- Cashew sour cream or regular sour cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup chopped roasted cashews
- 1-2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Here’s how to make it:
- In a medium to large skillet, heat olive oil over medium high heat
- Add spinach and sauté
- Add pressed garlic and sauté for another 2 minutes.
- Add chic peas, salsa and spaghetti squash, mix until well blended.
- Add 1/4 cup of cashew sour cream, stir into mixture.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve warm with an additional dollop of cashew sour cream and top with chopped roasted cashew nuts.
- Enjoy! Super easy, super delish!!