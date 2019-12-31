8 Minute Meals: smoked jerk salmon

(WTNH) — Chef Jay Lewis makes a smoked jerk salmon, an easy but unique dish to make on New Year’s Eve.

Chef Jay’s Jerk Salmon Wellington:

Ingredients:

8oz. Salmon Filet(skinless)

3oz. Grain Mustard

4oz. Jerk Seasoning

1 table spoon ERRR-Thang Spice Blend (ETSB)

3-6oz. Prosciutto(sliced thin)

2-3oz. Boursin Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese

2 sheets puff pastry(store bought)

Egg wash(2 eggs 1/3 cup milk whipped together in a bowl)

Directions:

Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees.

Lay out your puff pastry/pie crust sheets on a non stick surface and allow it to come to room temperature. It is perfectly acceptable to use store bought. While you wait for the pastry to warm up, get your other ingredients out and sit them near the pastry. Egg wash is very easy to make; crack two eggs into a bowl, add 1/3 cup milk and whip with a whisk.

With a pastry brush, put a bit of egg wash on the surface of the pastry. Not too much, just enough to cover the surface. Next, lay down your Boursin cheese followed by the prosciutto. For these two items, try to leave about an inch border on all sides.

Be sure your salmon filet is skinless and in peak condition. Mix the grain mustard, jerk seasoning and ERRR-Thang Spice Blend (ETSB) together in a small bowl. Of course, wear gloves where appropriate.

Lay the seasoned salmon at the center of the pastry on top of the provolone and prosciutto. Finally, wrap the Wellington ensuring that there are no openings. Brush the top with some more egg wash, make three small scores(cuts) on the top for design and pop it all into the oven for 25-30 minutes.

When it comes out of the oven, the top should be golden brown and shiny from the slowly baked egg wash. Make sure the salmon is fully cooked but deliciously tender. Pair with garlic sautéed kale or broccoli rabe and a peach flavored mimosa.

