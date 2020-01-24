8 Minute Meals: spicy spinach & mushroom pizza

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre makes a spicy spinach and mushroom pizza perfect for a Friday.

Ingredients:

Two premade Gluten Free Pizza Crusts

For Topping

3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 red bell pepper, cored and cut into thin strips

6-ounces (170 g) trimmed and chopped oyster mushrooms

3-ounces (85 g) baby spinach

1 cup (250 g) Pasta Sauce, divided

8-ounces (225 g) mozzarella, shredded

Directions:

1. Prep your veggies. Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a large skillet over low-medium heat and add the red pepper strips, mushrooms and spinach and sauté for a few minutes or until the spinach wilts and the peppers are crisp tender. Set aside.

2. Brush the edges of the crust with extra virgin olive oil then spread 1/2 cup (125 g) of sauce over each crust, leaving about a half an inch border of crust.

3. Divide vegetable mixture on crusts then scatter cheese on top. Bake for about 6 to 8 minutes at 450 F or until cheese is melted and beginning to bubble. Serve immediately.

