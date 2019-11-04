8 Minute Meals: spicy sweet potato soup

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey is putting a little kick in your Monday routine with her spicy sweet potato soup.

Ingredients:

> 2 sweet potatoes peeled and chopped

> 1 onion chopped

> 1-2 Tbsp olive oil

> 2 cloves of garlic pressed

> 4 cups vegetable broth

> 1/4 cup peanut butter

> Juice of one lime

> 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

> 1 tsp turmeric

> 1/2 cup coconut milk

> Salt to taste

> Pepper to taste

> 1/2 cup chopped toasted cashews

> 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

> 1/2 cup chopped cilantro (optional)

Directions:

> In a pot, sauté onions over medium heat in the olive oil.



> Sauté for 5 minutes then add pressed garlic, turmeric, cayenne, salt and pepper. Continue to sauté for about 3 more minutes.



> Add broth then sweet potatoes, bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer and cook until sweet potatoes are very tender. Approx. 30 minutes.



> Add peanut butter, lime juice and coconut milk. Mix well until peanut butter is melted.

> Remove from heat.



> Use immersion blender to blend soup into its smooth and creamy goodness. If it is too thick, add more coconut milk.



> If there is not an immersion blender at hand you can use a regular blender to purée your sweet potato in small batches.



> Serve with chopped cashews and chopped cilantro.

