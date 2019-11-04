 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

8 Minute Meals: spicy sweet potato soup

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey is putting a little kick in your Monday routine with her spicy sweet potato soup.

Ingredients:

> 2 sweet potatoes peeled and chopped
> 1 onion chopped
> 1-2 Tbsp olive oil
> 2 cloves of garlic pressed
> 4 cups vegetable broth
> 1/4 cup peanut butter
> Juice of one lime
> 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
> 1 tsp turmeric
> 1/2 cup coconut milk
> Salt to taste
> Pepper to taste
> 1/2 cup chopped toasted cashews

> 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
> 1/2 cup chopped cilantro (optional)

Directions:

> In a pot, sauté onions over medium heat in the olive oil.

> Sauté for 5 minutes then add pressed garlic, turmeric, cayenne, salt and pepper. Continue to sauté for about 3 more minutes.

> Add broth then sweet potatoes, bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer and cook until sweet potatoes are very tender. Approx. 30 minutes.

> Add peanut butter, lime juice and coconut milk. Mix well until peanut butter is melted.

> Remove from heat.

> Use immersion blender to blend soup into its smooth and creamy goodness. If it is too thick, add more coconut milk.

> If there is not an immersion blender at hand you can use a regular blender to purée your sweet potato in small batches.

> Serve with chopped cashews and chopped cilantro.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss