8 Minute Meals: spicy sweet potato soup

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey is putting a little kick in your Monday routine with her spicy sweet potato soup.
Ingredients:
> 2 sweet potatoes peeled and chopped
> 1 onion chopped
> 1-2 Tbsp olive oil
> 2 cloves of garlic pressed
> 4 cups vegetable broth
> 1/4 cup peanut butter
> Juice of one lime
> 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
> 1 tsp turmeric
> 1/2 cup coconut milk
> Salt to taste
> Pepper to taste
> 1/2 cup chopped toasted cashews
> 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
> 1/2 cup chopped cilantro (optional)
Directions:
> In a pot, sauté onions over medium heat in the olive oil.
> Sauté for 5 minutes then add pressed garlic, turmeric, cayenne, salt and pepper. Continue to sauté for about 3 more minutes.
> Add broth then sweet potatoes, bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer and cook until sweet potatoes are very tender. Approx. 30 minutes.
> Add peanut butter, lime juice and coconut milk. Mix well until peanut butter is melted.
> Remove from heat.
> Use immersion blender to blend soup into its smooth and creamy goodness. If it is too thick, add more coconut milk.
> If there is not an immersion blender at hand you can use a regular blender to purée your sweet potato in small batches.
> Serve with chopped cashews and chopped cilantro.