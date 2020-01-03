8 Minute Meals: spicy Thai seafood salad

(WTNH) — Chef Tomm Johnson of New London High School’s Whaler Cafe makes a spicy salad perfect for the New Year.
The Whaler Cafe serves as the student’s Home Ec. class, and the students’ products are used or sold to help run the program.
Poaching liquid
3C water
1 stalk lemon grass thinly sliced
4-5 kaffir lime leaves
2 shallots crushed
2t salt
1C fresh shelled mussels, shrimp and squid cut bite size
1t chili paste
1.5T fresh lime juice
.5t palm sugar or 1t granulated sugar
1T fish sauce
3 birds eye chilies finely sliced
1clove garlic finely sliced
1 shallot thinly sliced
1 stalk lemon grass thinly sliced white part only
2 kaffir lime leaves thinly sliced
1 fresh tomato seeded and sliced thinly
¼ fresh white onion
¼ C thinly sliced green onion
Garnish
¼ C cilantro leaves
Method:
Combine all ingredients for the poaching liquid and bring to a boil. Let boil for a few minutes to bring out flavor. Add seafood to boiling liquid for about 20 seconds or until cooked and remove from liquid. Add chili paste, fresh lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, bird’s eye chilies, garlic and shallot in a bowl ensuring that everything is incorporated. In the same bowl add lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, tomato, white onion and sliced green onion and mix well. add the cooked seafood mix again and garnish with cilantro.