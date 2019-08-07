8 Minute Meals: squid ink spaghetti with lobster and roasted tomatoes

(WTNH) — Chef Shaun Golan of The Mariner makes squid ink spaghetti with lobster and roasted tomatoes as an 8 Minute Meal.
Ingredients:
1 whole lobster or 2 lobster tails, cut into pieces
1T extra virgin olive oil
2T slowly roasted cherry tomatoes
1T slowly roasted garlic gloves
Chille flakes, to taste
Salt, to taste
2oz red wine
6oz San Marzano Tomato Sauce
2T finely sliced basil
5 oz fresh squid ink pasta
Method:
In a large pot of boiling water, cook the pasta (approx 4 minutes for fresh spaghetti).
Saute the lobster in olive oil until the shells have turned bright red.
Add the tomatoes, roasted garlic and chili flakes.
De-glaze the pan with red wine, and reduce by half.
Add the tomato sauce, and simmer until the lobster is just cooked through.
Drain the pasta, add to the pan along with the lobster and sauce, and cook together for a few minutes, finishing with basil and more olive oil.