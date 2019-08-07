8 Minute Meals: squid ink spaghetti with lobster and roasted tomatoes

(WTNH) — Chef Shaun Golan of The Mariner makes squid ink spaghetti with lobster and roasted tomatoes as an 8 Minute Meal.

Ingredients:

1 whole lobster or 2 lobster tails, cut into pieces

1T extra virgin olive oil

2T slowly roasted cherry tomatoes

1T slowly roasted garlic gloves

Chille flakes, to taste

Salt, to taste

2oz red wine

6oz San Marzano Tomato Sauce

2T finely sliced basil

5 oz fresh squid ink pasta

Method:

In a large pot of boiling water, cook the pasta (approx 4 minutes for fresh spaghetti).

Saute the lobster in olive oil until the shells have turned bright red.

Add the tomatoes, roasted garlic and chili flakes.

De-glaze the pan with red wine, and reduce by half.

Add the tomato sauce, and simmer until the lobster is just cooked through.

Drain the pasta, add to the pan along with the lobster and sauce, and cook together for a few minutes, finishing with basil and more olive oil.