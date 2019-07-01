8 Minute Meals: Strawberry Chia Seed Jam

(WTNH) – For today’s 8 Minute Meal we’re taking advantage of the strawberry season this summer.
April Godfrey came to Good Morning Connecticut at 9 to prepare strawberry chia seed jam.
The recipe is below:
2-3 cups fresh strawberries
2-3 Tbsp pure maple syrup
2 Tbsp chia seeds
1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
Heat strawberries over medium heat in a sauce pan, with maple syrup for about 5 minutes. Mash strawberries, or use an immersion blender to puree strawberries and maple syrup. Add chia seeds and stir well, lower heat and let simmer for 10 minutes, remove from heat and add vanilla extract, stir well. Let cool, place in jars and use with wild, delicious abandon! Can be stored in the refrigerator.